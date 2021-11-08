Minnesota Twins hire former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler as bench coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler has been hired as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins.

The 40-year-old Tingler went 116-106 over two seasons as Padres skipper. The team made the playoffs in 2020, but they collapsed down the stretch this year, resulting in Tingler's dismissal.

Tingler spent 13 seasons in a variety of roles with the Texas Rangers before going to San Diego.

The Twins also hired David Popkins as the team's new hitting coach. He served as hitting coach for the Class A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

The 31-year-old Popkins is a graduate of St. Augustine High School in North Park.