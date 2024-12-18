McGhie's 26 help UC San Diego beat Utah State 75-73

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Tyler McGhie had 26 points in UCSD's 75-73 win against Utah State on Tuesday night.

McGhie added six rebounds and three steals for the Tritons (10-2, 2-0 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Hayden Gray shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. It was the eighth straight victory for the Tritons.

Karson Templin led the Aggies (10-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mason Falslev added 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for Utah State. Deyton Albury also had 15 points. The loss ended a 10-game winning streak for the Aggies.

McGhie scored 11 points in the first half and UCSD went into halftime trailing 39-32. McGhie scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UCSD to a two-point victory.

UCSD's next game is Saturday against San Diego on the road, and Utah State visits Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday.