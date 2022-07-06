Mariners down Padres 6-2, sweep two-game series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Sam Haggerty, J.P. Crawford, and Dylan Moore each drove in two runs in the Seattle Mariners’ 6-2 win over the reeling San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

While the Friars remained in second place in the National League West, they have lost nine of their last 12 games.

Padres starter Mike Clevinger (2-1) went six innings and struck out five, but he gave up four runs.

Logan Gilbert picked up his 10th win of the season for the Mariners.

The Padres offense struggled against Seattle pitching in the two-game series, scoring only four total runs.