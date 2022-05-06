Watch
Sports

Actions

Manny Machado's two homers lift San Diego Padres to 2-1 win over Miami Marlins

Marlins Padres Baseball manny machado
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado gestures after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in San Diego.
Marlins Padres Baseball manny machado
Posted at 8:33 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:33:42-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had two impressive home runs and Nick Martinez threw seven strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory against the Miami Marlins.

Both homers by the $300 million third baseman came off left-hander Jesus Luzardo.

Machado homered to straightaway center field with two outs in the first inning and then hit a shot into the second deck in left field with one out in the fourth.

Machado took over the team lead with seven homers. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and 31st of his career.

Padres closer Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up his 11th save of the season.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate