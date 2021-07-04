Manny Machado hits 2 homers, Padres rout Phillies 11-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1.

The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season.

San Diego's Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits in his first start since June 22.

Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning.

Austin Adams tossed a scoreless fifth to earn the win, and the Padres used four more relievers over the last four innings.

Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez surrendered five runs in six innings.