Machado powers Padres past Diamondbacks 12-3

Ross D. Franklin/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado swings on a three-run triple next to Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Phoenix.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Apr 29, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) -- Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded triple during a six-run fifth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kim Ha-Seong each had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres overcame starter Ryan Weathers' early injury in a 12-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Machado's triple capped a string of seven straight hits for the Padres, who got only one runner as far as second base in the first four innings against Arizona emergency starter Riley Smith.

Kim and Tatis had RBI singles in the fifth, Kim had his first career two-RBI game and Jake Cronenworth hit a pinch-homer for San Diego.

