Machado, O'Grady power Padres past Cubs 9-4 in series opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Manny Machado and Brian O'Grady each homered and had three RBIs to lead the San Diego Padres over the Chicago Cubs 9-4 in the opener of a three-game series between National League contenders.

Machado hit a solo home run and two sacrifice flies. O'Grady, just recalled from the minors, had a two-run homer and an RBI single.

Ryan Weathers lasted five innings for the win, giving up three runs and five hits.

Chicago starter Adbert Alzolay left in the fourth with a blister on his right middle finger after walking leadoff batter Tommy Pham, who reached base four times.