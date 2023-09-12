Machado homers twice, Soto's late HR helps Padres rally to 11-8 win over Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Manny Machado homered twice and Juan Soto’s tie-breaking three-run blast in the ninth helped the Padres come from behind to beat the Dodgers 11-8 on Monday in Los Angeles.

The Padres fell behind 7-2 after three innings, thanks to home runs by Mookie Betts and Max Muncy off Friars starter Pedro Avila. The rookie pitcher lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs.

San Diego began chipping away at the deficit, getting a solo home run from Machado in the fourth inning and an RBI groundout by Luis Campusano later in the inning.

Down 7-4 in the top of the sixth, Machado struck again, blasting his second homer of the night -- his 28th of the season -- with Soto on base to cut the Dodger lead to 7-6.

Later in the sixth, Matthew Batten laced a run-scoring double to tie the game at 7-7.

Bullpens on both sides kept the game scoreless until Soto, with two runners on, hit a home run off Dodgers closer Evan Phillips to give the Padres a 10-7 lead. The dinger was Soto’s 29th of the season.

Xander Bogaerts added another home run to extend the lead to 11-7 heading into the Dodgers ninth inning.

Padres closer Josh Hader came on to nail down the win, but he gave up one run and had to escape a bases-loaded jam to secure the 11-8 victory.