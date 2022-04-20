Machado homers in second straight game, Padres down Reds 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss.

The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game after a collision with Luke Voit in the first.

Voit slammed into Stephenson's head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar's double.

Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.

Musgrove struck out seven and walked one batter -- his first free pass of the season. The El Cajon native’s record moved to 2-0 on the season.

Machado’s third home run of the season -- a two-run shot -- came in the bottom of the first inning after former Padre Tommy Pham blasted his second homer of the year to give the Reds a 1-0 lead in the top of the frame.