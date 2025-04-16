Legendary San Diego County beach to host 2028 Olympic surfing competition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, but a well-known San Diego County beach will be a part of the Games.

The LA28 group announced the Olympic surfing competition will be held at the iconic Trestles Beach in North County.

In a press release, LA28 officials said, “Trestles, part of San Onofre State Beach, has long been revered for its consistent, high-quality waves that attract beginners and pro surfers alike. Now this beloved set of beaches in San Diego County that attracts 2.5 million visitors a year will bring together the planet’s best surfers to compete on the world’s biggest stage for Olympic gold. This recognition is due in part to the beach’s elite status among professional surfers and for its reputation as a momentous location in sparking the West Coast surfing movement.”

Gov. Newsom added, “California’s natural beauty is world-renowned, and with LA28 it will take center stage for the sport the Golden State is best known for – surfing. We’re looking forward to welcoming the world to explore and bask in all that makes our state a global leader.”

The Summer Olympics in Los Angeles is scheduled to begin July 14, 2028.