Late replacement, SD Loyal goalkeeper posts shutout for U.S. in tournament

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Loyal SC goalkeeper Duran Ferree recorded a shutout five days after being added to the roster as the U.S. opened play in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship with a 5-0 victory over Barbados Saturday evening in Antigua, Guatemala.

The 16-year-old Ferree participated in a training camp with the under- 17 men's national team Jan. 5-13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was among three alternates who traveled with the team to Guatemala to train with it prior to the tournament.

The alternates were to depart before the start of the tournament, barring any injuries, but Ferree was added to the roster Monday after goalkeeper Diego Kochen was ruled out of the tournament because of an elbow injury.

Saturday's game was Ferree's first with the under-17 men's national team.

Ferree first joined the inaugural Loyal Select team on April 22, 2021. After a standout season with the youth club under the USL Academy League, Ferree signed a USL Academy contract on Jan. 28, 2022 and signed his first professional contract with SD Loyal on Sept. 14.

Ferree made his debut with SD Loyal Oct. 9, 11 days after his 16th birthday, playing all 90 minutes in a 3-3 tie with New Mexico United. He also played the final 45 minutes of the regular-season finale at Sacramento Republic FC, allowing one goal in the 4-0 loss Oct. 15.

The U.S. led 2-0 at halftime Saturday on Cruz Medina's goals in the 25th and 43rd minutes. The U.S. also got goals from Keyrol Figueroa in the 86th minute, Taha Habroune in the 88th minute off Figueroa's assist, and Medina three minutes into stoppage time.

The U.S. led 30-2 in shots and 11-1 in shots on goal in front of a crowd announced at 215 at Estadio Pensativo.

The tournament for players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, determines CONCACAF's four entrants in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

The top three teams in each of the four four-team groups in the CONCACAF tournament advance to the round of 16, along with the four who advanced directly via a pre-qualifying tournament. The United States resumes Group F play Monday against Trinidad and Tobago.

