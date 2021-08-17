Las Vegas Raiders to require vaccines for fans at home games

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The team says the policy will take effect for the first regular season home game on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to announce a vaccine/no mask policy, according to the league. Though, the New Orleans Saints announced last week that their home fans will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken at least 72 hours before their games.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis explained.

Fans at Allegiant Stadium will have to use a mobile app on their phones to prove they're vaccinated ensuring the stadium operates at full capacity.

Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.

The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on-site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.