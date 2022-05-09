Jorge Alfaro mashes 3-run HR in 9th, Padres beat Marlins 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro's pinch-hit, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth gave the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win against his former team, the Miami Marlins.

Alfaro's homer to center field on the first pitch he saw from Cole Sulser sent Petco Park into a frenzy and earned him a curtain call.

He was purchased from the Marlins for cash in December.

The Padres had been headed for a second straight shutout, but Trent Grisham and CJ Abrams got on base ahead of Alfaro, who tossed his bat aside and brushed his right hand across the "Padres" on the front of his jersey before starting his trot.