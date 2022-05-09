Watch
Jorge Alfaro mashes 3-run HR in 9th, Padres beat Marlins 3-2

Mike McGinnis/AP
San Diego Padres' Jose Alfaro runs the bases after hitting a three-run walkoff home run against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Diego.
Posted at 7:08 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 10:08:06-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro's pinch-hit, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth gave the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win against his former team, the Miami Marlins.

Alfaro's homer to center field on the first pitch he saw from Cole Sulser sent Petco Park into a frenzy and earned him a curtain call.

He was purchased from the Marlins for cash in December.

The Padres had been headed for a second straight shutout, but Trent Grisham and CJ Abrams got on base ahead of Alfaro, who tossed his bat aside and brushed his right hand across the "Padres" on the front of his jersey before starting his trot.

