Jesse Matthews exemplifies the true underdog story for Aztecs football

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jesse Matthews has become a big time player for the Aztecs, as well as one of the top receivers in the Mountain West Conference. It's been quite the journey for a kid from Christian High School in El Cajon, who didn't have any college offers until the end of his senior season.

"My senior year, I had a pretty good season, and I sent my film out to some coaches at SDSU, Matthews said. "Luckily, they got back to me and gave me a preferred walk-on offer."

A preferred walk-on meant he was on the team but without a scholarship. There was no guarantee he would even play in a game.

"So that was my mindset every day, to come out and stand out," Matthew said. "I needed to show that I could be a playmaker and a difference maker and that I deserved a scholarship."

He worked hard in practice, stood out on the field, and was given a chance to play his freshman year. He played so well that at the end of the regular season, he was given a scholarship

"I couldn't have done it without the help of my coaches, teammates, and the support of my family," Matthews said. "When I stepped on campus as a freshman, I couldn't have imagined I would be in the position that I'm in."

As he begins his senior year with the Aztecs, the former walk-on was recently named to the pre-season All-Mountain West Conference first team

"My goal coming to San Diego State was to make the team first and foremost. I didn't imagine I'd be playing so fast," Matthews said. "My freshman year, I just worked hard every day in front of coach Long as a member of the scout team. It paid off as I eventually got the opportunity."

A true underdog story, Jesse is proof that a walk-on from a small high school can achieve great success playing division one college football.

"It doesn't matter who believes in you or who doubts you," he said. "If you believe in yourself and you put the work in each day, the results will show up. I'm an example of that."

