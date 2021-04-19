Watch
Hosmer delivers late for Padres in 5-2 win over Dodgers

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, reacts with teammate Fernando Tatis Jr after both scored off a two-RBI double by Tommy Pham during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 09:38:45-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.

Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer handed off a 2-1 lead to Los Angeles' bullpen after six innings in tight duel with another Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell.

Hosmer doubled in the tying run in the seventh off Brusdar Graterol, then delivered the decisive blow in the eighth.

San Diego scored three unearned runs in the inning stemming from shortstop Corey Seager's throwing error.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
