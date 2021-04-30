Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar, who played for San Diego Padres, fired by MLB over alleged sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) -- Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014.

The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.

MLB says it won't provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.

Alomar, 53, began his Major League career in 1988 with the San Diego Padres, earning an All-Star selection in 1990.

He went on to make 11 more All-Star teams during his 16-year career, won two World Series championships with the Toronto Blue Jays, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.