Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar banned by MLB over sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014.

The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.

MLB says it won't provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.

Alomar helped lead the Toronto Blue Jays to World Series Championships in 1992 and 1993.

On Friday, the Blue Jays announced that they had severed all ties with the Hall of Famer. The team added that they would remove his name from the team’s Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre.

The banner featuring his retired No. 12 would also be removed.

"The Toronto Blue Jays support Major League Baseball’s decision to terminate Roberto Alomar’s consultant contract and place him on its Ineligible List,” the ballclub said in a statement.

According to MLB and Forbes, Alomar issued a statement shortly after MLB’s announcement, saying that he was "disappointed, surprised, and upset" with the news of being banned.

Alomar added that "with the current social climate" he understands why the league had to take their position. Still, he hopes that the allegations "can be heard in a venue" that will allow him "to address the accusation directly."