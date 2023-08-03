Ha-Seong Kim named Padres' winner of 2023 Heart & Hustle Award

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim has been one of the team’s bright spots this season, and he can now add an esteemed award to his growing big league resume.

On Thursday, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) announced Kim as the San Diego Padres’ winner of the 2023 Heart & Hustle Award.

According to the MLBPAA, the award “honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players. Voting is conducted prior to the All-Star break.”

One player from each MLB team is picked to receive the team’s award, with an overall winner to be chosen from the 30 team winners at the end of the season.

Previous Padres winners include Jake Cronenworth (2021, 2022), Fernando Tatis Jr. (2019), Chris Denorfia (2010, 2011, 2013), and Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman (2006, 2007).

