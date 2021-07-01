Watch
Grisham's grand slam lifts Padres over Reds 7-5 in rain-shortened game

Aaron Doster/AP
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The home run was his second of the game.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 09:56:10-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot and the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 in a rain-shortened game.

The sizzling Padres have won 11 of their last 12 games and have beaten the Reds six straight times in the past two weeks.

Grisham's first career grand slam in the fifth inning came off Reds reliever Josh Osich and gave San Diego the lead for good.

The rain came with one out in the Padres' half of the sixth inning. The game was called after a 90-minute delay.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
