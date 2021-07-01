Grisham's grand slam lifts Padres over Reds 7-5 in rain-shortened game

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot and the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 in a rain-shortened game.

The sizzling Padres have won 11 of their last 12 games and have beaten the Reds six straight times in the past two weeks.

Grisham's first career grand slam in the fifth inning came off Reds reliever Josh Osich and gave San Diego the lead for good.

The rain came with one out in the Padres' half of the sixth inning. The game was called after a 90-minute delay.