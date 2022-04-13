Giants' Nakken 1st MLB female coach on field, San Francisco beats San Diego Padres 13-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game, and the Giants pounded the San Diego Padres 13-2.

The 31-year-old Nakken took over at first base in the third inning after Antoan Richardson got ejected. When she was announced as Richardson's replacement, Nakken was greeted with a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park.

She also received a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer highlighting a six-run first inning off Yu Darvish. Darvish lasted only 1 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs.

With the team running low on pitchers, outfielder Wil Myers was summoned to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. Myers surrendered two runs in his inning of work.

Alex Cobb struck out 10 to win his Giants debut. Joc Pederson homered for the first time since joining the Giants.