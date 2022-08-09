Giants beat slumping Padres 1-0 after overturned call

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the San Francisco Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0.

San Francisco reliever Camino Doval retired the heart of San Diego’s order in the ninth — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell — to earn his 15th save.

It was the fifth straight loss and second consecutive shutout for the Padres, who fell to 1-5 since obtaining Soto and Bell in a blockbuster trade last Tuesday.

They were coming off a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in which they were outscored 20-4.

With the Giants clinging to a 1-0 lead, Brandon Drury was originally called safe as he slid headfirst into the plate on Kim Ha-seong's double into the left field corner with one out in the seventh. But catchr Joey Bart popped up from his tag and motioned to the dugout to challenge the play.

The Giants did and the call was overturned to thunderous boos from the sellout crowd of 40,686.