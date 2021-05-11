Former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan dies at age 37

HONOLULU (AP) -- Former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan, who set numerous NCAA college football records during his collegiate career, has died.

His father Terry Brennan says his son died early Tuesday at a California hospital. He was 37.

Colt Brennan finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting. He won the Western Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year award twice.

Brennan was taken in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Washington. He went on to play for the Raiders and had stints in the United Football League, the Canadian Football League, and the Arena Football League.

The former football star also had public struggles with alcohol. Terry Brennan says he took his son to an emergency room over the weekend because he had been drinking and wasn't doing well.

But unbeknownst to his family, the hospital released him because the detox facility was full.

Terry Brennan says his son was unconscious when he was taken back to the hospital, where he died.

No further details were immediately released.