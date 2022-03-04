Former San Diego Chargers offensive lineman Shane Olivea dies

(KGTV) – Shane Olivea, a former offensive tackle for the San Diego Chargers, died at the age of 40, the organization announced.

The Chargers confirmed the passing of Olivea in a release on the team’s website.

Olivea, who played his college football at Ohio State, was selected by the Bolts in the 7th round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He joined quarterback Philip Rivers, defensive lineman Igor Olshansky, kicker Nate Kaeding, center Nick Hardwick, edge rusher Shaun Phillips, and running back Michael Turner as players from that draft class to make an impact on the team’s rise to playoff contender in the mid-2000s.

Olivea started at right tackle in 57 of the 60 games he played for San Diego, including all 16 games of his rookie campaign.

Information regarding Olivea's cause of death was not immediately released.