Former NFL running back Derrick Ward arrested in series of Los Angeles-area robberies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Former NFL Super Bowl-winning running back Derrick Ward was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly committing multiple robberies around the city, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Ward, 43, was arrested about noon Monday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Ward was booked about 6:30 p.m. Monday and his bail was set at $250,000, according to the sheriff's department. He remained in custody as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to sheriff's department records.

Ward, an L.A. native, is accused of robbing several businesses, including gas stations, according to TMZ.com.

"Law enforcement tells us ... Ward did not use a gun during the alleged robberies -- but officers say he did use force and fear to get money from the stores," TMZ reported.

Ward, a seventh-round pick in 2004, played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans over his eight-year professional football career.

Ward was a member of the New York Giants Super Bowl-winning team that beat Tom Brady's undefeated New England Patriots to cap the 2007 season.

After a 2008 season in which he rushed for a career-high 1,025 yards, Ward left the Giants to sign a 4-year, $17 million deal with the Buccaneers.

