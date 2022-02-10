Watch
Former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi dies at 47

BEN MARGOT/AP
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia during the third inning of a baseball game April 16, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
Jeremy Giambi
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Giambi, the former major league outfielder and first baseman, has died in Southern California at age 47.

Officers responding Wednesday to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at his parents' home in Claremont, east of Los Angeles.

Giambi's agent confirmed that he died at his parents' home.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Giambi played six seasons from 1998-2003 with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

While in Oakland, Giambi was teammates with his older brother Jason.

