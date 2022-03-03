Former La Jolla Country Day star returns home to quarterback the Aztecs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Aztecs are on the football field as Spring practice is now underway.

It's exciting times for San Diego State University football as they anticipate the opening of Snapdragon Stadium in the Fall. It's also exciting to see a former high school star return to play in his hometown.

Braxton Burmeister set all kinds of San Diego Section CIF records while at La Jolla Country Day. Records that include passing yards (11,512), passing touchdowns (127), and completions (853) in his four years at LJCD.

In 2016 he was one of the biggest recruits in the country.

"San Diego State recruited me hard out of high school, but I just couldn't pass up Oregon,"said Burmeister.

Fast forward five years, and the one time Aztecs recruit, who ended up in Eugene playing for the Ducks, is now wearing an Aztecs uniform. The senior QB comes home as a grad transfer after two years at Oregon, and two years playing quarterback at Virginia Tech.

"I decided to re-evaluate things and San Diego State came up. I really couldn't pass up the opportunity to come home for my senior year and play in front of family and friends."

Equipped with the experience of college football power conferences like the Pac-12 and ACC, Burmeister says he comes to SDSU with extra knowledge in his back pocket.

"I'm someone that has played in a lot of games, and a lot of big games. I'm a leader that is going to push the guys. I come in trying to fit into this culture and build the culture of being a winning program. I want to go undefeated this year."

Looking back at his high school career, as well as his time with Oregon and Virginia Tech, it's evident he likes to throw the football. However, the Aztecs success over recent years has come from running the football.

Burmeister said he will do what it takes to win, but he probably didn't come to the Mesa to hand the ball off.

"I'm definitely going to make my case to throw it, because I like to throw. I'll adapt to whatever the roster strength is, but we got great receivers right now. Jesse Mathews and Tyrell Shavers I think are guys that need a lot of touches this year."

Burmeister is excited to be on the Aztecs practice field, and looks forward to the quarterback competition. Despite his resume, he says no one is guaranteed a starting position.