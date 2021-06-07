Watch
Sports

Actions

Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition fight goes the distance

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Floyd Mayweather,Logan Paul
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 10:08:38-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn't stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group