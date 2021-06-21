Felix makes a comeback and lands her 5th Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic team when she finished second in the 400 meters at U.S. track trials.

The 35-year-old Felix made up ground on the home stretch but couldn’t catch winner Quanera Hayes, who finished in a time of 49.78 seconds.

Felix’s time was 50.02. Wadeline Jonathas was third.

Shortly after finishing and seeing her place, the 35-year-old Felix kicked her legs in celebration while laying on the track.

Soon after, she picked up her young daughter, Camryn.

Felix has won six Olympic gold medals and three of the silver variety.