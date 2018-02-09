FC Barcelona teams up with San Diego Unified School District for soccer academy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One of the best and most popular soccer clubs in the world is teaming with the San Diego Unified School District to train its students on and off the field.



FC Barcelona is bringing its FCBEscola Soccer Academy to the West Coast for the first time, partnering with SD Unified to teach students soccer skills and other principles that make up the "Barcelona way."



The San Diego Unified School District is the first school district in the nation to work with FC Barcelona's FCBEscola program.



The program provides free, one-of-a-kind youth soccer development clinics in the classroom and on the field. SD Unified students can participate during and after school.



District officials said: "FCBEscola coaches and staff will teach students the methodology, style of play and values that have made FC Barcelona one of the top soccer clubs in the world. Including lessons on good sportsmanship, promotion of positive values such as respect, effort, ambition, teamwork, modesty and the 'Barcelona way.'"



The first free soccer clinic was held at Bell Middle School in the Paradise Hills area on Friday, and district officials said more clinics will take place at other SD Unified schools in the coming months.



Student Athletes should have HEART Humility, Effort, Ambition, Respect, Teamwork-The Barcelona Way⚽️ @FCBEscola_SD pic.twitter.com/s3Hc1QY3KR — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) February 9, 2018