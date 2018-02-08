(KGTV) - Nearly two million people are expected to attend this morning's victory parade and ceremony in Philadelphia for the Super Bowl champion Eagles.



This past Sunday, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title.



Police are on high alert today as things got a little too wild right after the Eagles' win, with many fans flipping cars, smashing store windows and starting fires.



Because of the city's celebration, many area schools and businesses are closed for the day.



Watch the parade live:



