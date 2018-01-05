ESPN report looks at growing rift between Patriots' Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady

(KGTV) - The New England Patriots' dynasty as we know it could soon be coming to an end, a new ESPN report suggests.



In a story by ESPN Senior Writer Seth Wickersham that was posted Friday, an apparent power struggle is underway between the three faces of the franchise -- owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady -- and it has created a sense of dysfunction within an organization that has seen consistent success for nearly 20 years.



According to Wickersham's report, despite the Super Bowl wins and the glory that comes with it, some within the Patriots organization believe the seemingly deteriorating relationship between Belichick and Brady, and Belichick and Kraft, is a sign that the end of the team's reign at the top could be over soon.



Several highlights from Wickersham's story:



-- Brady and Belichick have been at odds over the star quarterback's relationship with his personal trainer/business partner Alex Guerrero. Belichick reportedly disagreed with players seeking Guerrero's advice, instead of the team's medical staff, on injuries and treatment. Guerrero's access to the team was eventually revoked by Belichick, possibly straining the coach's relationship with his quarterback.



-- After many years together, Belichick has been unusually open with his criticism of Brady's play this season. The nitpicking of his coach this year has reportedly irritated the quarterback.



-- New Patriots players address Brady as "sir."



-- Belichick was a supporter of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and was not actively looking to trade him, despite the fact he was on the final year of his contract and possibly looking to find a starting job in 2018. Many, including Belichick (reportedly), saw "Jimmy G" as the Patriots' next great QB, but their current great QB made it known he intended to play well into his 40s and not relinquish his starting role. Wickersham reported Kraft, on Brady's side in this situation, met with Belichick in October and forced him to trade Garoppolo.



-- While Belichick was upset over having to trade Garoppolo, Wickersham reported Brady seemed pleased with the decision. According to the story, Kraft has second-guessed the trade given Garoppolo's success with his new team, the San Francisco 49ers.



The Patriots responded to the story, telling ESPN there are "several inaccuracies and multiple examples given that absolutely did not occur."