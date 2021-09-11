Watch
Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships

Francisco Seco/AP
FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo, Carissa Moore, of the United States, preforms on the wave during the gold medal heat in the women's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. Still riding a big wave from their sport's Olympic debut, the world's top five women and men gather at Southern California's revered Lower Trestles to contest the one-day, winner-take-all Rip Curl WSL Finals.
World surfing championship
Posted at 7:58 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 22:58:41-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Less than two months after surfing’s Olympic debut, the top five women and men have gathered at Lower Trestles in Southern California for the World Surf League’s new one-day, winner-take-all championship.

World titles will be decided on the waves for the first time instead of by the season points standings.

There will also be equal prize money, with each champion earning $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses. Organizers will wait for optimum conditions to decide which day the contest will be.

Surfers revere Lower Trestles for its consistent waves as well as its setting.

Lower Trestles is one of several surf breaks between San Onofre State Beach in northern San Diego County and San Clemente Beach in southern Orange County. Surfers named it decades ago after Trestles Bridge that spanned San Mateo Creek.

