Dodgers use sixth inning rally to beat Padres 5-2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas drove in three runs, including a tie-breaking two-run single in the sixth inning, to help Los Angeles defeat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Thursday night.

The NL West champions took the three-game set at Petco Park and claimed the season series, winning 14 of the 19 games between the teams.

Padres reliever Pierce Johnson took the loss, giving up three runs in the sixth.

Brandon Drury drove in the Friars' only runs with a first-inning single.

Despite the loss, San Diego remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for the second wild card spot in the National League.

The Padres’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth was whittled to three after the Milwaukee Brewers lost at home to the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

San Diego hosts the Chicago White Sox for a three-game weekend series that starts Friday night.