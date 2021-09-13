Watch
Dodgers' Scherzer gets 3,000th K, near perfecto vs Padres

Gregory Bull/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, center, scores off a single by Corey Seager as San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia, right, is late with the tag during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in San Diego.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 21:13:05-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

Scherzer retired his first 22 batters before Eric Hosmer doubled to deep right with one out in the eighth.

The crowd of 42,637 saluted Scherzer with a standing ovation after he finished the inning.

The 37-year-old All-Star reached 3,000 career strikeouts in the fifth when Hosmer went down swinging. Scherzer struck out nine overall on 92 pitches.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw an immaculate inning in the second with three strikeouts on nine pitches.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
