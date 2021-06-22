Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 11 in six brilliant innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.

Darvish reached 1,500 strikeouts on the nose in 197 starts. He held the Dodgers to two hits, including Mookie Betts' solo homer, and walked just one.

The Padres improved to 5-3 this season against the Dodgers.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after tweaking his shoulder and missed Sunday's game, returned to the starting lineup on Monday.