Darvish fans 10, hits double in Padres' 7-0 win over Rockies

Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, May 17, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 09:17:08-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Yu Darvish struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings and also doubled and scored, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 for their fourth straight win.

The Padres are 6-1 since last Tuesday, when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game.

A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol.

Trent Grisham led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple, and Machado immediately followed with his sixth home run of the season.

Darvish had his first hit as a Padre in the sixth, doubling to left off Rockies starter Jon Gray. He later scored on an error.

