Darvish exits early in Padres' 12-3 loss to Diamondbacks

Ross D. Franklin/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish tosses the ball between pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:02:56-04

PHOENIX (AP) -- Yu Darvish left a rocky start early with lower back tightness, and the Arizona Diamondbacks took advantage to beat the San Diego Padres 12-3.

Pavin Smith had four RBIs and Caleb Smith pitched 5 1/3 quality innings of relief for the last-place Diamondbacks.

Darvish exited in the third; the right-hander didn't look comfortable on the mound and was pulled after throwing a ball in the dirt to Josh VanMeter.

Darvish gave up five runs on six hits and a walk through 2 2/3 innings. He struck out four and threw 74 pitches.

San Diego holds the second NL wild-card spot and sits third in the NL West, nine games behind first-place San Francisco.

