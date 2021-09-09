Watch
Darvish earns 1st win in 11 starts, Padres beat Angels 8-5

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish pauses during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 23:57:05-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish threw six strong innings to earn his first victory in 11 starts and Adam Frazier had two hits and three RBIs during the eight-run second inning that carried the San Diego Padres to an 8-5 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Padres took a one-game lead over Cincinnati for the NL’s second wild card. The Reds lost 4-1 at the Chicago Cubs.

Darvish’s strong outing came one night after the Padres wasted a third straight strong start by lefty Blake Snell.

Snell lost his no-hit bid in the seventh and the Padres’ offense went silent in a 4-0 loss.

