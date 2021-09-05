Watch
Cronenworth homers in 9th, Padres win; Stanek, Astros tumble

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in San Diego. The Padres won, 4-3.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 19:46:55-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 4-3 to take two of three from the AL West leaders.

Cronenworth connected to right-center off reliever Ryne Stanek for his 20th homer of the season.

It was the first walk-off homer in his two-year career and his second game-winning hit.

One batter earlier, Stanek caught Manny Machado’s popup behind the mound and then tumbled over backward, popping up with the ball in his glove.

The Padres hadn’t scored since the first, when they took a 3-1 lead against Luis Garcia, one of the top rookies in the AL.

