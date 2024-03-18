San Diego State to Play UAB on Friday in NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego State men's basketball team will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Spokane, Washington, on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday.

The Aztecs were seeded fifth in the East Region. If they beat UAB, they'll play the winner of the game between No. 4-seeded Auburn and No. 13 Yale. That second-round game would be played Sunday in Spokane.

San Diego State posted a 24-10 record this season and lost to New Mexico, 68-61 in Saturday's Mountain West Tournament.

UAB was 25-11 and won the American Athletic Conference post-season tournament, beating Temple, 85-69 in Sunday's final.

SDSU and Long Beach State are the only two Southern California schools to make the men's NCAA Tournament this year, after UCLA and USC both finished with losing records.

