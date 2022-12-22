Lincoln High football star signs with #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 2022 season was a dream come true for the Lincoln High School Football team, as the Hornets won their first ever CIF State Championship.

Although most players won't go on to the next level, the journey is just beginning for Lincoln's star running back, who has officially signed on to play for college football's top ranked team.

Roderick Robinson put pen to paper Wednesday, signing his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia.

"It means the world to me — all my hard work and dedication officially paying off. I got to thank my coaches and parents putting me through everything. They put me through, instilling hard work and discipline, and of course it's just a great day to go out and be a Bulldog today," Robinson said.

Robinson joins an impressive list of star football players who rocked the green and white at Lincoln over the years, such as Pro Football Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis.

"Just being mentioned with those guys is an honor, but I'm trying to build my own legacy," Robinson said.

In his senior season, Robinson rushed for 2,300 yards and 37 touchdowns en route to the state title.

"It meant the world to me, especially being injured and pushing through for my teammates, it meant a lot playing as long as we could in my senior season and made it as long as possible, and we definitely went out on top," he said.

Robinson said he's excited to play on college football's biggest stage.

"I'm definitely taking it one day at a time, but that was a big part in my process as to why I chose Georgia: Iron sharpens iron, and playing against some of the best defenders in the country keeps you on your toes and makes you want to be the best that you can be," Robinson said.

Robinson wasn't the only player who put pen to paper on National Signing Day. Four other Lincoln football players announced their commitments to Yale, USC, Arizona State and San Diego State.