Chargers trade star wide receiver Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

(KGTV) – Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen, one of the few active NFL players to have played for the franchise during its time in San Diego, was traded Thursday to the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are reportedly sending a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the Bolts in exchange for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Multiple media reports indicated Allen’s salary cap number for the 2024 season was a whopping $34 million, likely forcing the team to facilitate the move.

The 31-year-old Allen has spent his entire career with the Chargers and had been the longest-tenured player on the roster; Allen was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 2013 draft.

In 2023, Allen made the AFC Pro Bowl squad after catching 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

With Allen’s departure, defensive lineman Joey Bosa is the last player on the Los Angeles Chargers to have played for the team when it was in San Diego.

Bosa was rumored to be a possible salary cap casualty for weeks after the end of the 2023 season, but he restructured his contract this week to remain with the team.

The Chargers franchise relocated to Los Angeles after the 2016 season.