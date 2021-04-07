Caratini's 2-run HR lifts Padres to 3-1 win over Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Victor Caratini hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer and Yu Darvish pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1.

The Padres won a few hours after getting the news that star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to avoid surgery for now for a partially dislocated left shoulder.

Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list and the Padres didn't set a timeline for his return.

Caratini's first homer with San Diego was a two-run shot to right field off Matt Wisler with one out in the seventh to break a 1-all tie.