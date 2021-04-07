Watch
Sports

Actions

Caratini's 2-run HR lifts Padres to 3-1 win over Giants

items.[0].image.alt
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini, center, is congratulated by Manny Machado, right, after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Diego.
Giants Padres victor caratini
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 09:08:07-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Victor Caratini hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer and Yu Darvish pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1.

The Padres won a few hours after getting the news that star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to avoid surgery for now for a partially dislocated left shoulder.

Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list and the Padres didn't set a timeline for his return.

Caratini's first homer with San Diego was a two-run shot to right field off Matt Wisler with one out in the seventh to break a 1-all tie.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!