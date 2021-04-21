Burnes Ks 10, Brewers blank Padres 6-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his incredible start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the San Diego Padres 6-0.

After four starts this year, Burnes has an unimaginable 40 strikeouts and no walks. He was already the only pitcher since 1900 to whiff 30 batters without issuing a free pass through his first three starts of a season.

Burnes, a native of Bakersfield, gave up four hits and lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37.

Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that likely saved two runs.

Paddack pitched five innings and struck out seven batters, but took his second loss of the season.

Third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. did not start in Tuesday night's game; Tatis did make a pinch-hitting appearance in the seventh inning and singled in his lone at-bat.