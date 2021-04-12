Watch
Bullpen shines as Padres blank Rangers for 3-game sweep

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
San Diego Padres pitcher Craig Stammen throws in the first inning after starting pitcher Adrian Morejon left the baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:10:16-04

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Craig Stammen led a parade of six effective San Diego relievers after starter Adrian Morejon left early with an injury, and the Padres beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Trent Grisham and Manny Machado homered for the Padres. Grisham went deep off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz, who pitched seven strong innings but fell to 0-2. Machado homered leading off the ninth.

Stammen worked 3 1/3 innings, his longest outing since May 2017, and allowed one hit.

The Padres threw a combined 5-hitter.

