Bullpen shines as Padres blank Rangers for 3-game sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Craig Stammen led a parade of six effective San Diego relievers after starter Adrian Morejon left early with an injury, and the Padres beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Trent Grisham and Manny Machado homered for the Padres. Grisham went deep off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz, who pitched seven strong innings but fell to 0-2. Machado homered leading off the ninth.

Stammen worked 3 1/3 innings, his longest outing since May 2017, and allowed one hit.

The Padres threw a combined 5-hitter.