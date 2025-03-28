Brother of Fernando Tatis Jr. carving out own baseball path at San Diego City College

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — A red baseball glove that sits on the grass at a San Diego City College baseball practice quickly grabs your attention, as the inscription on the glove reads “23 Tatis Jr.”

The owner of this baseball glove happens to be Knights third baseman and catcher Daniel Tatis, the younger brother of Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

"We are going to be alike, but also we are not the same," said Daniel Tatis. "There is definitely some kind of pressure because you have to live up to the name, but at the end of the day, it's just me on the field so I just try to do my job and do my best."

With the last name of Tatis and the family baseball history that comes with it, Daniel said the expectations of him at San Diego City College are pretty high.

"People expect a lot, but at the end of the day, Fernando and I are different human beings and mostly I'm just being me,” Daniel told ABC 10News.

The great thing for Daniel in having a brother who is a Major League Baseball superstar is the superstar advice he receives.

"Fernando tells me to keep working hard. Just work hard and do your best and be yourself on the field,” said Daniel.

"Daniel comes in and puts in the work on the field," said San Diego City College head baseball coach Chris Brown. "He's just one of the community college players. He is working hard at a couple different positions and is swinging the bat very well for us right now."

Daniel was born in Florida but grew up in the Dominican Republic. He had visited Fernando in San Diego and then decided to come live in the same city where his brother plays.

Daniel’s path to San Diego City College started with his aunt, who had heard the Knights’ coaching staff was very good.

"The catching coach and the head coach, I feel like, did a pretty great job recruiting me before the fall season,” said Daniel.

"Being here the past 25 years, we have had some pretty legit players come our way," said Brown. "We've never had a player come from that type of background of professional tutelage."

Just like Fernando, Daniel also wears the number 23.