Brewers stop Padres' late rally, win 5-3 to end San Diego win streak

Aaron Gash/AP
San Diego Padres' Blake Snell, right, talks with Austin Nola during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Posted at 7:10 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:10:33-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego's rally in the ninth inning and the Padres' nine-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer's RBI double with one out and then a walk.

Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
