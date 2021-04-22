Watch
Brewers down Padres 4-2, complete sweep at Petco Park

Gregory Bull/AP
Umpire Tom Hallion, left, ejects San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, center, as San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar waits to bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness.

The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.

Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series.

San Diego's three-game skid comes ahead of its four-game series in Los Angeles against the defending champion Dodgers.

