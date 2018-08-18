Breeders' Cup horse racing series to return to Del Mar in 2021

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - After a successful first-time run at the Del Mar Racetrack in 2017, the Breeders’ Cup is expected to return to San Diego County soon.



Organizers of horse racing’s biggest international event will announce Friday that the racing series will be back at Del Mar in 2021. The races will be held at Santa Anita in Los Angeles County in 2019 and in Kentucky in 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported.



According to a report released earlier this year, the Breeders’ Cup brought nearly $100 million to the local economy when it was held in Del Mar on Nov. 3-4, 2017.



Officials discussed the international event's return Friday:



