Boxer Mike Tyson experiences medical emergency on flight to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Professional boxer Mike Tyson experienced a medical emergency during a flight headed to Los Angeles, multiple sources reported Monday.

The fighter, who was traveling to Southern California from Miami on Sunday night, reportedly needed medical assistance and was escorted off the commercial aircraft when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), according to the first report on the incident from In Touch Weekly.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," Tyson's representatives later told KTLA 5 News. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

The news comes just weeks before Tyson is set to return to the ring. On July 20, nearly a month after his 58th birthday, he'll take on 27-year-old Jake Paul in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

